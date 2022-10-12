The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has tackled the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over his comment on the support given to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, by the group.

According to Afenifere, Akeredolu does not represent the group nor the Yoruba race in his stance on the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Akeredolu had said that the endorsement of Obi by Afenifere, did not represent the stance of the Yoruba people.

Akeredolu said this while speaking on the topic, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Business of Nation Building”, during a Twitter Space session.

According to him, “Afenifere doesn’t speak for the Yoruba people on the endorsement of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Afenifere is divided in respect of the purported endorsement and the group’s views do not represent the stance of the Yoruba people.”

But Afenifere in a statement signed and made available to our correspondent by its secretary-general, Chief Sola Ebiseni, noted that “Yoruba know the organisation which speaks for them, taking hard decisions which others may initially despise but come round to embrace in the fullness of time.”

Ebiseni said that Afenifere was not alone in this decision and that the next president of Nigeria should be from the South and South East specifically.

According to him “Those who seek equity that the rulership of Nigeria is not the exclusive preserve of the North must also do equity by not seeking to score the same goal for themselves by foul means.”

The group’s secretary-general said, “To start with, we wish to reiterate the principled stance of the Afenifere that the next president of Nigeria should be from the South, and all things equitably considered, from the South East, for which we consider Mr Peter Obi, by his verifiable records as a two-term governor of Anambra State, most competent and suitable.