The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called for a government of National unity that would help to solve most of the identified national problems.

Afenifere made the call after its second general meeting held in the year at the home town of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State.

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders of the organisation from all the states in Yorubaland.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting by its National publicity Secretary Comrade Jare Ajayi it stated that the meeting deliberated extensively on various issues pertaining to the Nigeria nation especially in the way they affect the Yorubas.

The communiqué stated that,’’ Meeting reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria is facing particularly the choking insecurity that is threatening the country very seriously.

“The situation is now so precarious that no part of the country is safe at any time. The meeting also discussed the general elections slated for next year, 2023 and resolved that the situation in the country is in a more decisive manner.

“In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocate for a Government of National Unity.’’

It stated that such a government of national unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new democratic government.

The organization also reiterated its position on restructuring of the Nigerian state, saying it must take place before the forthcoming elections.

Afenifere stressed further, “We also recommend that states that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self serving.’’