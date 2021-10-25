The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has faulted the attempt by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to label Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) a terrorist saying it “was the height of an attempt to nail Adeyemo at all cost even without justification.’’

Afenifere in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said the attitude of Malami on matters of rights of Nigerians and the need to use the law to edify the society has always called to question his capacity to hold the exalted office as the first law officer of the country.

According to the statement, one of the individuals who will feature prominently whenever the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari is being appraised is Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“He will feature prominently because of what he did – and makes the government he serves to do – while in that office.”

‘’Unfortunately, his prominence would not be for exemplary positive contributions to the nation and to humanity but for the unprecedented damage he caused the administration he served to commit.’’

Afenifere stated that to worsen matters for Malami, he could not mention any specific terrorism act carried out by Igboho especially in regards to the financial transactions he was so excited to roll out.