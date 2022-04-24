Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has faulted comments credited to the Northern Elders that settled for two of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirants as consensus candidates for 2023.

The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday on Saturday said the announcement of the two candidates shows clearly “the quagmire of conscience in which these statesmen find themselves in the critical question of moving Nigeria forward.”

Afenifere added, “While we concede their inalienable rights of choice in this regard, the overriding interests of the continued corporate existence of Nigeria requires more reflective statesmanship.”

According to Ebiseni, “We observe that since the issue of succession to the office of the president assumed the front burner in the national discourse, some of the leaders from the north have orchestrated several schemes at keeping the office of the president in northern Nigeria after the eight years tenure of President Buhari from the zone contrary to the popular and prevailing mood of the nation in favour of the emerging political culture in favour of southern Nigeria.”

He stressed further that in the opinion of some, Buhari’s presidency has not met their much-coveted sectional interests.

His words: “In another breadth, they condemned the decision of President Goodluck Jonathan to exercise his constitutional right to seek the maximum second term in office as a deliberate denial of the rotational turn of the North which they vow to recoup as if the Nigerian State is their estate.

“At another time, they canvass open contest in vain confidence in the undue advantage which the Nigerian military constitution bestows on a section of the north.

“In their present exercise, it is intriguing that the northern elders inconsistently set aside all their vaunted factors in preference for equity.

“In their sermons, they settled for aspirants from the North Central and North East against that of the North West only on the ground of adjudged equity that the zone had produced presidential candidates and presidents.

“They are deliberately oblivious of the indubitable history of Nigeria that the first executive ruler of Nigeria, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, August 1957-January 1966, was from the North East and specifically Bauchi State and that most of the Military Heads of the Nigerian State were of the North Central origin.”