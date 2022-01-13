The Pan Yoruba socio- political organisation Afenifere, has faulted the statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the oil in the Niger- Delta region belonged to Nigeria, saying rather the resources belonged to the people of the region.

Addressing journalist at his residence in Lekki area of Lagos, the acting leader of the organization Chief Ayo Adebanjo in company of leaders of the group like Chief Supo Shonibare,Senator Femi Okurounmu,Dr.Ebun Shonaya, Comrade Jare Ajayi its national publicity Secretary, among others, Chief Adebanjo queried the former president if he was suggesting that God created the resources in Niger Delta when Nigeria came into existence in 1914, or it was there before the amalgamation.

It would be recalled that Chief Obasanjo had said in the media that oil in the Niger Delta belonged to Nigeria thereby countering Chief Edwin Clark’s claim that oil in the Niger Delta belongs to the Niger Delta people .

Clark was also rebuffed by a statement by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) who aligned with the position of Obasanjo.

The leader of Afenifere who cited the 1960 and 1963 constitutions which highlighted the revenue allocation and now referred to as resource control, said the 1963 Constitution allowed for payment of 50 per cent to areas where natural resources are found as provided for in Section 140, of 1963 constitution.

He further explained that that was the practice until 1966 when the military obstructed the federal constitution and imposed their own unitary constitution on the people, which he said was the bane of the problem facing us as a country.

Adebanjo noted that in his recent interactions with former president Obasanjo he appreciated his passion for a united Nigeria noting that a united Nigeria does not exist from his own perspective and understanding only.

“It was a two tier federal system with the state government being coordinated and not subordinate to the Federal Government.

