Acting leader of pan-Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has declared the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele as the leading prophet in Nigeria.

Adebanjo stated this when he made a surprise appearance at Primate Ayodele’s annual thanksgiving ceremony that was held in Lagos to honour God in the life of the leading prophet.

Harping on his relationship with Primate Ayodele, Chief Adebanjo revealed that he has known the prophet for over 40 years though it’s been a while since they last saw each other before yesterday.

“I came to celebrate my son, I have known him for a long time, at the early stage of his ministry, he has been prophesying and has proven to be a rare messenger of God, I have not seen him in 20 years. I want to wish him more years and success. Primate Ayodele is the number one prophet in Nigeria’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the surprise visit of Adebanjo, Ayodele expressed a heart-felt gratitude to the nonagenarian for coming to celebrate him, while talking about how far their relationship has come.

Going down the memory lane, Ayodele noted that he used to go to Pa Adebanjo’s house to eat at the early stage of his ministry and that he was very instrumental to him and his ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT