The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze yesterday, said attempts to use the violence resulting from the recent spate of violent attacks during the #EndSARS protest to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo is devilish. The leaders of the two apex socio-cultural groups pledged to defend the new understanding built in the last three years between the Yoruba and Igbo people. However, they asked the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators responsible for the violence. This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Afenifere Leader, Chief R. F Fasoranti and Ohanaeze President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo yesterday.

They also jointly commiserated with all the families who lost dear ones in the Tuesday bloody massacre in Lekki, Lagos State. The statement said “the blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice. “One fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree all over the city.

“We do not endorse arson as responsible organisations and we call for a stop of the orgies. “We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last three years. “

We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators responsible for the violence. “The essence of law and order is for citizens to answer for their actions. It is where law enforcement is weak that you begin to cast ethnic slur when crimes are committed instead of holding the perpetrators. “We appeal to our people to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them. Solidarity for ever,” the statement reads.