Pan-Yoruba and Igbo socio-political organisations, Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have reiterated their objections to grazing routes following the federal government’s insistence on reopening them.

Advertisements





Afenifere said reopening the grazing routes is unacceptable, adding that it showed dishonesty and the draconian tendencies of the government.

Afenifere’s national publicity secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, said the federal government’s insistence showed disdain and contempt that it has for Nigerians.

He said: “The insistence of the present administration on re-opening the so-called grazing routes shows the duplicity, dishonesty and the draconian tendencies of the government. The insistence also further underscores the extent of the disdain and contempt that this administration has for the people.

Also, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it could not understand why the president was eager to pull Nigeria backward when other countries of the world were busy embracing changes and moving forward.

Spokesman of the body, Chief Alex Chidozie Ogbonnia, said Buhari’s decision was akin to revalidating slave route which was dropped decades ago.

Advertisements

“It is funny, it is difficult to understand what he wants to do; to revalidate grazing routes, for what? It is like revalidating slave routes.

“Our President is backpedaling. We say that the world has changed. We have come to a critical juncture where by any decision we take, we look back to assess it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must look forward. Our President is backpedaling, which is unfortunate”. On its part, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) advised President Buhari to talk of more serious issues abound in the country.

“The APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari should save this country from this Fulani hydra-headed problem of open-grazing or no open-grazing. There are more important issues to talk about.

“The President and his executive have no right to impose their parochial interests on the Nigerian Nation. “The National Assembly should oppose Buhari’s revanchist policies of Fulani triumphalism and save Nigeria from an impending holocaust,” he said.