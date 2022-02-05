The pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has urged the Federal Government to take prompt action against the alleged sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, rather than announcing the efforts it is making to combat the menace of terrorism.

The organization stated this while reacting to the announcement made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the Federal Government has identified 96 sponsors of terror groups in Nigeria.

Afenifere in statement signed by its national publicity secretary Comrade Jare Ajayi stated that various officials of the Federal Government have, at different times, talked about the government efforts at curtailing the menace of terrorism that is gradually enveloping the country, saying no concrete step had been taken to tackle the problem at its roots despite the information available to the government.

“But other than occasional reports of bombardments of terrorists’ camps by the military, no concrete steps are seen to be taken by the government to tackle the roots of the problem.

” Indeed, the failure of the government to act decisively in this respect has emboldened the terrorists to be more daring – leading to the death of thousands of people and capturing of many communities particularly in the northern part of the country by the terror groups,” the statement reads.

Afenifere stated further that the disclosure by Borno State Governor Babangana Zulum that the Islamic West African Province (ISWAP) is about taking over Nigeria did not only attests to the above claim, it should be a serious reason for concern, warranting decisive actions on the part of the government and its agencies.

