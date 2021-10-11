Chief medical director, Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Dr Onome Ogueh, has explained that affordable residential homes at the hospital would enhance the productivity of resident doctors.

He stated this at the weekend when Blue Mool Limited, a major player in the real estate sector signed a contractual agreement with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to develop and build affordable residential homes for them at DELSUTH, Oghara, Delta State.

According to him, the project if completed will lessen the burden of resident doctors driving for hours to get to work every day and also enhance their productivity in the health care sector.

While praising the outgoing president of NARD, Dr Okhuaihesim Uyi Lawa and his executives for working very hard to ensure that the idea saw the light of the day, he said the project would equally transform the entire Oghara Kingdom.

The managing director of Blue Moon Limited, Engr Fayose Temitope together with Mrs Popo Adeola, the executive director, signed on behalf of the estate development company, and assured that the residential homes will be built in full compliance with modern estate development standard.

The immediate past president of NARD, Dr Okhuaihesim Uyi Lawa and the immediate past secretary general of NARD, Dr Jerry Isogun, signed for the NARD. Chief operating officer of Blue Moon Limited and an indigene of Oghara, Etsemitan Dennis, signed as a witness to Blue Moon Limited and NARD.

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who personally received the delegation of Blue Moon Limited and NARD during a courtesy visit to him at his country home at Oghara, applauded the initiative and thanked the organiser for conceiving the lofty idea.

The former governor, however, tasked the initiators to ensure that the project is well executed from conception to finish.

He promised the estate development company and the NARD of his total support during the execution of the estate project.

The Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Noble Etsemitan JP, who spoke when the delegation paid a courtesy call at the palace, said the idea is a welcome development. He said the project would bring rapid transformation to Oghara as a whole.

The traditional ruler praised the chief medical director of DELSUTH, Dr Onome Ogueh, NARD and the estate development company for initiating the idea, and tasked them to ensure that the project is executed and completed.

The Ethiope West local government area chairman, Hon Pastor Oghenedoro Owusu, said Ethiope West local government area is a peaceful place to accommodate this kind of development.

While thanking the initiators for the project, he however, appealed that similar gestures should be extended to the local government area workers.