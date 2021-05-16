By Tarkaa David, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF) has expressed readiness to implement the UNESCO World Heritage Volunteers programme in Sukur, Adamawa.

The Director-General of the organisation, Mrs Malame Manghza, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Manghza said AFIDFF, as the implementing organisation of the initiative for 2020/2021 programme, would start implementation from June 28, until July 11, at Sukur World Heritage Site in Adamawa.

“AFIDFF and its relevant stakeholders are set to implement the programme at Sukur World Heritage Site, also known as Africa’s first cultural landscape, from June 28 to July 11.

“This, is in collaboration with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Nigeria National Commission for UNESCO and the government of Adamawa State.

“The Initiative aims at sensitising and developing appreciation of World Heritage values through concrete hands-on activities, awareness-raising campaigns and skills training.

“UNESCO selected Sukur Cultural Landscape located on a hill, situated in the Mandara Mountains.

“Sukur is Africa’s first cultural landscape to receive World Heritage List inscription.

“It is selected to be among the 55 action camp projects to be implemented from February to December 2021 at 55 World Heritage properties and sites on the Tentative Lists, by 49 organisations in 32 countries around the globe.

“The Recovery Match for Sukur is a participatory conservation programme.

“It is not just for Sukur World Heritage Site, but indeed a Recovery Match for all Adamawa Cultural Heritage which had suffered from insurgency in the North East region of Nigeria.

“It is our hope that this programme will begin a healing process for Sukur and other communities,” Mangzha said.

World Heritage Volunteers was established in 2008 by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in collaboration with the Coordinating Committee for International Voluntary Service- (CCIVS).

It was created within the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Education Programme.

Mangzha also explained that the successful implementation of the programme was aimed at raising awareness among young people, local communities and concerned authorities, on the need to protect and promote world heritage.

According to her, volunteers were expected to share their experiences on the preservation of time honoured cultural heritage that had survived for over 600 years, even in the throes of a “sweeping change”.

The project, she added, would build local capacities in conservation techniques and rehabilitation methods as well as provide materials for multi-disciplinary research on Sukur culture.

She also said that the project was expected to create opportunities for economic self-reliance, aimed at improving the quality of life of especially the rural communities of the state.

“It is our hope that the programme will provide the government with an overview of the main approaches, tools, and processes of capacity building for the management of Adamawa Heritage.

“We also hope that it will foster youths’ commitment toward World Heritage through education programmes.

“The Foundation will connect with youths to improve self-employment activities in audio-visual media productions, photography among other numerous skills,” she said.

Note that AFIDFF is an organisation founded on the ideals of national and international cultural values, dedicated to the preservation of Africa’s rich cultural heritage and history.