By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Shehu Ibrahim Gusau-led leadership of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has commenced reconciliatory moves to bring together all its aggrieved board members, ahead its congress.

The 4-man reconciliation committee headed by Hon Patrick Estates Onyedum, invited all aggrieved board members including Olamide George, Ms Rosa Collins, Brown Ebewele and Fidelis Gadzama to a reconciliation meeting held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadiums in Abuja, yesterday.

But LEADERSHIP Sports gathered that only Fidelis Gadzama, sent his representative, Gara Gombe Ahmed to the meeting.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports, Onyedum assured that his committee would end the crisis rocking AFN crises.

“We sent a letter of invitation to some of our members that were suspended, we extended the olive branch to them for reconciliation and chat away forward. We want to have a united family again in order to move Nigeria’s athletics to a greater high.

“Out of the four persons we invited for reconciliation, only one came and our discussion was fruitful. It shows there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“We didn’t get any reactions or correspondence from the other three people invited, but we are going to ensure that we get the required support from the AFN president, Ibrahim Gusau, so that we can invite them again and resolve the crisis before our congress.”

The LEADERSHIP Sports recalls that AFN has been enmeshed in crisis following the purported impeachment of AFN president, Gusau, by George Olamide-led faction.