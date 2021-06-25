The former secretary general of the Nigeria Olympic committee (NOC) and pioneer African representative at the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), Mr Elias Gora, has appealed to the warring factions in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to sheathe their swords and work in accord in the interest of the athletes.

Gora, who spoke in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sports, said the continued internal wrangling in the Federation is bad for the country and would not help anyone.

The former World athletics (WA) coaching development director, said since the elections have come and gone, all that is required of the stakeholders is come together in the interest of the sport to sheathe their sword and join hands with the leadership that has emerged to move athletics forward.

“Continue conflict and fighting would not take us anywhere. When elections are conducted at local, continental or international level, it is expected that there should be peace and harmony because it is not the officials that would be affected, they are only elected to preside over the affairs of the athletes and coaches.

“What do we do to bring the athletes that we need and how to monitor the ones that has not be discover and raise them from foundation to the level where they would become elite athletes to compete in the same manner their counterparts are competing at the international level, should be our focus and not continued bickering over leadership position.

“I’m happy that these elections are now over and the rest of the work is now on the shoulders of the elected members to sit down together and put their house in order and ensure there is smooth working relationship between the board members, technical officials, especially coaches. Coach development is almost non-existing in Nigeria. I’m IAAF lecturer on level one and two, and rose to become a coaching development director in IAAF but when I look at our coaching programmes, I wept for this country because I don’t know what the federation is doing. You can’t have athletes if you don’t develop your coaches. They are the ones responsible for grooming athletes,” Gora said.

“Even if there are coaches in this country, how much of their knowledge do they update? How often do they go back to improve their knowledge, how do they train the younger ones to take over from them? These are the issues! I’m 71 years old, but where are the coaches that took over from us? What are they doing in terms of grooming young coaches? The federation is responsible for that.”