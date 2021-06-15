The new board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) led by Chief Tonobok Okowa will be inaugurated on Tuesday at the media center of the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja.

A statement by the Secretary General of the Federation, Prince Adisa Beyioku said the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, will perform inauguration at 10am on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel will also grace the inauguration.

Chief Tonobok Okowa was elected president of the AFN faction at an elective congress of the faction on Monday with Tafida Gadzama, a member of the Sydney 2000 Olympics gold-winning 4x400m relay team elected the first Vice President, while Former African record holder in the triple jump and 1995 African Games champion Rosa Collins was elected the second vice president.

The new board of the AFN will serve a four year tenure.