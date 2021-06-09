Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) presidential aspirant, Ahmed Ahidjo Isa Kaita on Tuesday, donated athletics Kits to North West States.

He made the donation through the various directors of sports during the North West second quarter meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development at the media centre of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Items donated include a set of jerseys, relay batons and many others.

He said the donations was to assist the various north-west states to encourage their young ones to take up athletics.

Responding on behalf of the directors of sports from the zone, chairman of the forum and Katsina State’s director of sports, Nalado Iro Kankia, thanked Kaita for the gesture.

“We are grateful for this donation and all the numerous contributions you have been giving to sports development in the zone.

“We believe you are the best candidate for the position and would give you unflinching support,” he added.

Speaking to newsmen after the presentation, Kaita said his chances of winning the election are very bright.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has given a level playing ground. We have reached out to stakeholders and the responses we are getting are favourable.

“I am comfortable with other contestants from the south participating and anyone Nigerians feel is the best candidate would emerge,” he said.

He praised the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, for his efforts at revamping sports in the country.

“We have a minister that has listening ears and after listening to all the stakeholders, came up with a credible solution in resolving the crisis in AFN,” he added.

He assured that if he wins, he would embark on massive development of athletics at the grassroots, targeting talent hunt from secondary schools.