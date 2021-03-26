By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) led by Engr. Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau has warned all the athletes participating at the 2021 National trials against non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

The ÀFN gave the warning in a statement signed by its technical director, Sunday Adeleye and made available to LEADERSHIP sports.

The national trials which is designed to select athletes that will represent the country at the forthcoming CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Algeria, World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya; World Relays in Poland and the Africa Region ll event in Kaduna respectively, would take place at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, from Sunday, March 28 to Tuesday March 30, 2021.

According to the federation, any participant who fails to comply with any of the COVID-19 protocols will not be accommodated.

“It is important to inform all the intending participants that the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to”.

“These include social/physical distancing, effective use of face mask, regular washing of hands with soap under running water and/or use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser”.

“The president of AFN, Mr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, has graciously provided alcohol-based hand sanitisers”.

“Every participant, who satisfies the conditions for admission into the accommodation facility will be issued a bottle of sanitiser,” it said.

The federation promised free, fair and quality trials and also instructed athletes to contact Mr Moses Suleiman on arrival, for accommodation and other matters.