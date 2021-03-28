BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Nigeria Export-Import

Bank (NEXIM) have entered a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint project preparation fund that will provide financing and technical support services to public and private sector entities operating in Nigeria’s trade sector.

The fund will assist the early development process of projects from concept stage to bankability by covering the preparation of feasibility studies, project development and advisory services and related costs.

Afreximbank and NEXIM aim to mobilise up to $50 million in the form of project preparation funds for investments in Nigeria, according to a statement that was issued by Afreximbank yesterday.

Under the terms of the MoU signed on February 20, 2021, Afreximbank and NEXIM will collaborate through the joint project preparation fund to unlock investments into sectors such as export manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals development and beneficiation services, as well as healthcare, Information and communications technology, and creative industries.

The joint project preparation fund will support public and private

sector investors by providing technical and financial support services that will result in a steady pipeline of well-structured, bankable projects that Afreximbank, NEXIM and other financial institutions can readily finance.

President of Afreximbank, Prof Benedict Oramah, said, “I am particularly pleased that Afreximbank and NEXIM are boldly venturing upstream to help investors develop well-structured projects that meet market standards.”

Bello said the intervention is timely as the fund will play a catalytic role in accelerating the diversification of the Nigerian economy by ensuring a steady flow of bankable projects in priority tradable sectors in a timely manner.

“In addition to enhancing bankability, the Fund will, on a case-by-case basis, undertake feasibility studies to assess the viability of accessing markets in the sub-region, thereby promoting intra-African trade under the AfCFTA. We are pleased to be replicating a similar initiative we pioneered in Malawi in partnership with Malawi Export Development Fund (EDF) and look forward to more opportunities across the continent.”

Managing director of NEXIM, Mr Abubakar Abba Bello, said, “We are quite pleased by this opportunity to, once again, partner with Afreximbank in proffering a solution to one of the major challenges that have limited the flow of credit to the Nigerian export sector.