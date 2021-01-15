The African Law Foundation has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider reappointing Mr Abdullah Gana as the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

AFRILAW in a press statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Okereke Chinwike ESQ, says the call became necessary in view of Gana’s “wonderful accomplishments in the areas of safety and security of critical national assets across the country.”

The statement described Abdullah Gana as “a quintessential, detribalised and patriotic leader, diligent and dedicated security professional and exceptional Commandant General (CG) who within his first tenure as the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has transformed and repositioned the Agency as one of the most outstanding, resourceful and respectable federal government security institutions in Nigeria.”

Okereke said under Gana’s watch, the introduction of Agro-Rangers for improved security within the agricultural sector has received a boost.

The statement said the Gana has contributed in the areas of “increased reduction in farmers and herders’ clashes across the country, redeeming the image of Nigeria educationally by partnering with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB); robust relationship and cooperation with other federal security agencies; stoppage of circulation of pre-registered SIM cards; sustained tackling of illegal mining, and strategic collaboration with traditional rulers to nip in the bud the incessant banditry menace in the country.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under Mr Abdullah Gana witnessed improved and effective management and administration of both human and financial resources. There is increased staff welfare resulting in dedication to duty and high esprit-de-corps of personnel including enhanced manpower development and capacity building and regular promotion galore of men and officers of NSCDC.

“As the regulator of the Private Security Companies in Nigeria, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) under Mr Abdullah Gana administration has experienced tremendous reform and transformational initiatives toward an improved and effective regulation and supervision, and creation of enabling environment for sustainable growth and development of the private security industry in Nigeria. Under his administration, a multi-stakeholder approach for improvement and development of the industry was highly encouraged and promoted, and in this regard, NSCDC established a partnership with AFRILAW toward strengthening and improvement of private security regulation and oversight for effective private security governance and responsible services in Nigeria through multi-stakeholder engagement.

“In view of all above and considering the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria and the need to show effective leadership and commitment to tackling it, AFRILAW strongly believes that re-appointment of Mr Abdullah Gana as the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is the best decision Mr President will make toward sustaining the pleasant efforts and results recorded by NSCDC in this regard”, the statement read in part.