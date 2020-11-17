By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Africa Agility, a Non-profit organization in collaborative with Lagos State government (LASG) have joined efforts to close the gender gap in technological industry by helping to access equal opportunities to balance gender gap in Tech industries at the just concluded three-weeks intensive training for 100 undergraduates and unemployed female graduates in Lagos State.

The move was geared towards empowering the participants with a strong foundation in building as Tech experts, web development, computer programmers and techpreneurs.

The training activity flagged off three weeks ago after completing intense training with Tech experts in Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, web development, product design and data science.

Participants were awarded with the certified Scrum Masters Certification from the leading Agile organisation in the world.

Africa Agility noted that this would enhance local capacity and position young women and undergraduate as Tech experts to incorporate tech skills into the digital Economy. It noted also that technology is the key leveller and driver of the nation’s economy.

The intensive training Bootcamp Themed, ‘It’s Bigger Than Coding’ took place at the Eko Innovation Centre; LASU Innovation hub; and Mind the Gap hub was a collaborative effort between Africa Agility, Lagos state government, Scrum Alliance, Lagos state University, Genesis studios, Mind the Gap, Agile Alliance, and the Women in Machine Learning and Data Science.

During the training, participants were tasked with the innovative perfomances to use hackathon challenge, an iterative product development method to solve Lagos State complex problems from (traffic, waste management, and e-healthcare) and design possible digital solutions that would help to achieve the SDG.

Speaking on the development, Founder, Africa Agility, Aanu Gopald said: “With the world increasingly settling into the post-digital era, there is a dire need to equip the next generation of leaders, particularly our young women with digital skills that are becoming even more critical to sustainable social and economic growth.”