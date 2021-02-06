African nations are being left behind in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines as richer countries stockpile vaccines and prioritize their own populations – despite a surge in cases and a new variant affecting the continent.

On Monday, South Africa took delivery of its first million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with another 500,000 expected later this month. It will begin inoculating health workers in February, the health ministry told CNN, becoming one of the first countries in Africa to receive large doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

South Africa has also ordered another 20 million vaccines through a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech and expects to purchase another 9 million from Johnson & Johnson, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a local media channel on Monday.

Seychelles was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to start vaccinating its population, using doses of China’s Sinopham vaccine — with a target to be the first to have 70% coverage among adults, according to a media release.

The island of Mauritius also started vaccinating frontline workers on January 26, after India donated 100,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

In December, Guinea, in West Africa, ordered 55 doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and gave the first doses to 25 officials, according to The Associated Press.

In North Africa, Morocco and Algeria also recently began immunization programs, according to Our World in data, an independent statistics website from Oxford University’s Global Change Data Lab.

In comparison to other regions, Africa was slow to start and is likely to be slow in catching up, health officials said.

Emerging markets like South Africa have also found themselves paying more than their wealthier counterparts.

South Africa is the country worst affected by COVID-19 in Africa, recording nearly 1.5 million cases to date and more than 45,000 deaths. Its health ministry told CNN global competition forced it to purchase the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) at nearly double the price — $5.25 per dose, paid by other wealthier countries.

“There is a global demand for the vaccine in the first quarter. We are not aware of a cheaper option that is immediately available,” the health ministry’s head of communications, Popo Maja, said.

This price is higher than the $3 per dose other African countries are reportedly set to pay in a deal the African Union (AU) secured two weeks ago. That order promises 270 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for African countries, again through the SII.

But few cheap vaccine options are available to African countries because of continued global demand, leaving the continent trailing behind, say government officials and health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most African countries suffered fewer deaths from the first wave of the virus last year compared to other parts of the world, but case numbers are now surging across the continent, particularly in the southern region.

The African continent has recorded more than 3.6 million cases, while deaths increased by 40% since January 1 to reach 92,000, according to John Hopkins University Data.

South Africa is also dealing with a new variant of the virus that emerged there, which health experts said is possibly more transmissible and capable of evading the effects of vaccines. It is driving record case numbers and has been detected in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, and Zambia as well as more than 20 non-African countries so far.

“If we don’t manage the situation we will end up with a moral catastrophe in our hands,” the head of Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told CNN last week. “If we have those vaccines and we continue to apply aggressively the public health measures, the issue of variants would disappear.”

Last year, WHO set up the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a partnership to coordinate production and boost access to treatments, vaccines and tests.

COVAX, the ACT Accelerator’s vaccines branch, aims to distribute 2 billion Covid-19 doses globally by the end of this year, with 690 million forecast for Africa’s lower-income countries.