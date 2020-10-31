The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) yesterday alerted the continent to brace itself up for a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections.

According to centres, the number of confirmed cases on the African continent has reached 1,759,794.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 42,336 as of Friday afternoon.

A total of 1,438,841 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the Africa CDC said.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most COVID-19 affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most COVID-19-affected according to the Africa CDC.

Africa CDC director, John Nkengasong, said “the time for the continent to prepare for the second wave is now.’’

The director, while speaking during a virtual press conference on Thursday, said the continent had to prepare for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as the number of new cases in several African countries is showing a slight increase.