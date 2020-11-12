The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent.

The UN health agency on Thursday gave the update on WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard.

WHO stated that there were more than 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.6 million recoveries and 45,000 deaths cumulatively.

South Africa, Kenya and Algeria were countries with highest number of reported confirmed cases.

According to the dashboard, South Africa reported 740,254 cases and 19,951 deaths; Kenya had 64,588 reported cases and 1,154deaths while Algeria reported 63,446 and 2,077 deaths.

The dashboard also stated that Nigeria had reported 64,336 cases and 1,160 deaths from COVID-19. (NAN)