To celebrate the Africa Day this month, MultiChoice and the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) are showcasing the works of young African film makers with the Colours of Africa film series.

The series will feature 16 short films shot and directed by the MTF Academy’s Class of 2020, available on Showmax on Africa Day and M-Net Movies AfroCinema pop-up channel from 21 – 30 May 2021. Viewers will get to sink their teeth into a selection of films from East, West and Southern Africa and marvel at the results of the talent honed by the MTF Academy’s distinctive curriculum.

Some of the short films from West Africa include Omugwo, Bride Untangled and Oko K3 from Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

“The Colours of Africa film series is one of the many ways that MultiChoice celebrates young film talent in Africa. We are proud to honour Africa Day by celebrating the work of the MTF Class of 2020 in this way. The film series also speaks to MultiChoice’s commitment to developing and nurturing the abundance of young talent who represent the future of our industry,” says John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria.

The COVID-19 pandemic set a precedent for the Class of 2020, but their resilience culminated in a successful second year of the MTF shared-value initiative. While the students’ academic course was extended from 12 months to 18 months, the additional time allowed for an online accredited course through the partnership with the New York Film Academy.

“The theme of the collections of films is ‘Connecting generations through storytelling’ and what is particularly beautiful about the series is that the MTF students produced the short films in their home countries adding local context, voice and visuals to their cinematic expression in the Colours of Africa series. The series also speaks to the purpose of MTF which is ensuring that we invest in the next generation of storytellers with knowledge shared by skilled professionals in the industry,” says Femi Odugbemi, Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, West Africa.

This one-of-a-kind film series is also specially curated for those with a love for African film and is in line with MultiChoice’s support for the preservation and celebration of African history, culture and traditions through film and TV.