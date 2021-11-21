The Africa Association of Facilities Management Practitioners (AFMP) said it is set to hold a conference and exhibition in Abuja, which is aimed at bringing facility management practitioners across Africa together in working and establishing a common ground for the development of the facilities management profession in Africa.

President of the association, Mr. Collins Osayamwen, said the conference and exhibition which is first of its kind in Nigeria will take place on November 22 – 23, 2021, with the theme, “Working Together To Accelerate the Adoption of FM Across Africa: A Year On”.

He said the last 20 months have seen the world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic and facilities management practitioners working across all areas of facility management in Africa, like their counterparts in other continents, were at the forefront of an expanded role in helping organisations keep their day-to-day operations running smoothly.

According to him, they have also influenced strategic practices on how businesses adapt to the realities of the post-pandemic world.

“The necessity of all stakeholders to work for the accelerated growth of facility management across Africa and build on last years’ experience for the future cannot be over-emphasized.

“Delegates at the Conference will be equipped with the necessary tools for implementing facilities management strategies in order to deliver world-class services and add value in their respective organization, while also profiting from a vast exchange of experience in the current developments on a variety of topics in the international practice of Facilities Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This event has its main objective to share know-what, know-how and promote the awareness of facility management disciplines across Africa,” he said.

Osayamwen further explained that facility management is still at a developmental stage in many countries and a conference like the AFMC 2021 was needed to foster growth and promote awareness in a better and wider way.

“Speakers at this conference are veterans and industry thought leaders from across the world. Simply put the world is coming to Nigeria in Africa,” he added.