President Muhammadu Buhari just returned from France, where he participated in the Africa Finance Summit held in the French capital, Paris, amid a flurry of demands he made on the French President Emmanuel Macron and other European countries.

President Buhari among other things on Tuesday asked European countries and global financial institutions to consider loan restructure or complete debt relief for African countries to reduce the debilitating effects of coronavirus pandemic.

He also requested for more vaccines for African countries to help them cope with the pandemic scourge in much the same way he leveraged on summit theme “Africa Private Sector — Reforms – Infrastructure’’, to stress that Nigeria’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) will be fully explored to ensure targeted development.

“It is in this vein that we solicit the support of the French government with its influence in the European Union to lend its voice to the efforts being made to mobilize additional resources for developing economies, most especially Africa in order to strengthen the quantum of investments to our economies. This financial support should also be extended to the private sector,” Buhari said in a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

On the Paris Agreement for Climate Change, President Buhari noted that African countries would need financial support for green energy investment and COP-26, adding that Nigeria will refocus on gas while adopting a Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative.

However, one item that captured the attention of experts on the Buhari trip to France was his demand for debt relief. This has been the lingering mantra of African leaders, most of who have been culprits in plunging their countries into the debt trap by procuring loans that are then diverted to less than profitable ventures to the detriment of their people.

Despite being shackled by debts, some African countries are still stretching their hands to obtain more loans without adequate payback measures.

An international affairs and development expert, Livingstone Wechie, weighing on the issues around the trip, bemoaned the beggarly state of the African countries whose leaders go cap in hand to beg for assistance to address self-inflicted problems.

He said “Actually Africa has continued to be the economic Guinea pig and cash cow to the West and the recent Africa Finance Summit in Paris France has reinforced that pitiable aspect of our continental experience. The visit by President Muhammadu Buhari along with other African leaders continues to project Africa like a stranded and beggarly continent. It is most regrettable that the leadership structures in Africa have wholly sold out the region to countries like France and their co-travelers in the West in the areas of economy and politics in a way that puts us at a disadvantage in the international space.

“Africa cannot continue like this because none of these handouts from the West has helped develop any aspect of our continental life. As a matter of fact, it is on record that aid has never been a major feature or played any remarkable role in improving the aspirations of African States. I have held the view that most international organisations from World Bank, World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund etc have continued to downplay, drown and frustrate African efforts for economic emancipation.

“Their projections are not and never in our favour. All the African States that are making progress like Angola, Rwanda etc are known for employing homegrown ideas that enable them to explore their unique strategies that work for them. As long as we keep going to the West cap in hand, they will always ensure we never get economically free,” he said.

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bulus Lolo, advised African leaders to grow and diversify their economies even to the point where they would be viable enough to repay the loans rather than go cap in hand all the time to seek debt relief.

He said “my advocacy is for Africa to grow their economies in a diverse way, be inclusive in their governance, create opportunity for their people and make their citizens have means of livelihood to protect their dignity and their wellbeing.

“If we have a Nigeria that is very robust in its economy and politics and social fabric it will be a Nigeria that people will live in and not a Nigeria that people are running away from. So, the issue of debt for Africa as it is for Nigeria is one that our leaders must be careful not to fall into its trap. There is just no dignity in being a debtor whether you are an individual, a corporate body or a country. So, the measures we will take today will impact us tomorrow because if you borrow now, spend it today, there is someone who will be called upon tomorrow to pay.”

He decried what has happened to some countries in Africa indebted to China, which sometimes pledged certain assets in order to borrow the money and when they fail to pay, the creditor will take those assets.

“So, we must not mortgage our present and the future of our great country for whatever reason, it is a call to both the government and the governed to do what is right so that our country will be strong and united,” he said.

However, the Director of the Legal and Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, said seeking for debt relief makes sense as Africa is being diplomatic in this matter in an effort to reach out. So, our leaders need to be commended, what should interest us is the purpose for which the summit has been conveyed, how prepared and what are the take home.

“Having debt relief is not the only quick win from that event even before this event countries like China have been at the forefront asking for debt relief for Africa. This is international politics in the period of globalization,” he said.