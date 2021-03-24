By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

As part of its mandate to be Africa’s foremost thought leader in the Fintech ecosystem, the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF) has announced its first edition of the 2021 AFF Roundtable Talk on Friday, March 26 2021.

The quarterly event, organised in partnership with Access Bank PLC is themed ‘Let’s talk tech resilience 2021’ in keeping with the digital-led future envisaged post COVID-19. AFF’s Roundtable Talk gathers attendees virtually across the globe including Africa’s leading minds in venture capital, technology, innovation and startups – to understand and inspire disruptive technology-driven solutions in the financial services industry.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Daniel Awe, Head of the African Fintech Foundry, expressed delight and optimism on the outcome of the discourse saying, “Since inception, the Africa Fintech Foundry has successfully leveraged digital transformation in the areas of innovation, financial technology and entrepreneurship. This quarter’s edition of the Roundtable Talk won’t be any different, we will equip businesses with the skills and knowledge they require to navigate the testing business environment brought about by COVID-19. In this upcoming edition, we hope to help even more businesses gain clarity, create value and adopt best practices for innovative technologies.

Our lineup of industry experts will dissect topical issues on emerging trends that will transform businesses into socially and economically relevant ventures. Through the discourse, we will also deep-dive into the unpopular and under-explored ways technology can be leveraged to shape societies and ultimately make the African economy a global powerhouse”, he continued.

Stressing the need for corporates to think “tech resilience” amidst the disruptions caused by COVID-19, Ade Bajomo, the Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations at Access Bank PLC, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had an era-defining impact on economies, businesses and on people. As we inch closer to the end of the phase, automation and robotics will remain a core competence of multiple sectors for the foreseeable future. It is therefore important, that we jointly educate ourselves on best practices that will help us circumvent avoidable failures in implementation”.

The event, which is expected to gather 1,000 to 3,000 virtual participants from across the African start-up ecosystem, will address topics on emerging technologies, social entrepreneurship, leveraging cloud infrastructure and investments, customer-centricity, new value-streams, corporates as VCs, amongst others.

Interested participants can register at www.africafintechfoundry.com.