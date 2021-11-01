Africa Magic has premiered two brand new shows, ‘The Rishante’ and ‘Movement Japa’ slated to be aired from Monday, November 1, 2021 to boost its northern content.

The event, hosted by media personality, Blessing Imonikhe, had the producers and prominent cast members including Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaweike, Ummi Baba Ahmed, Yakubu Mohammed, Bolanle Babalola, Sheddy On The Beat, Solomon Wazobia, and many more in attendance.

The executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola during the executive premiere of the series in Abuja shared her excitement during a briefing to herald the new series. She said, “The Rishantes and Movement Japa will take our viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships and their different journeys.”

She said each plot, twist and suspense will keep viewers from across Africa on the edge of their seats as they follow the drama and connect with the characters.

“We’re excited about these new series, and we are sure our viewers will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling we are known for,” Tejumola said.

Tejumola said ‘The Rishantes’ follows the wealthy Rishante family played by Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaiweke, and Ummi Baba Ahmed.

She said the members of the Rishante family seem to have power, wealth and even romance.

Tejumola said beneath the surface, some underlying powers and events could lead the family to a cataclysmic ending.

“Their supposedly happy life is filled with discord and conflict within the family that they must resolve to face the bigger enemy threatening to tear them apart. Whether or not they will win the more significant battles remains to be seen. The Rishantes will air every weeknight from Monday, November 1, 2021,” she said.

She said ‘Movement Japa’ follows three graduates as they struggle to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures.

“The dramatic and hilarious story features Gideon Okeke, Shasnay Okawa, and Sambasa Nzeribe. It tells the heavy truth many unemployed graduates in Nigeria can relate to,” she said.

The executive producer of The Rishantes, Dimbo Atiya, explained why he believed Nigerians would connect with The Rishante family at the premiere event.

“On Rishante, we are focusing on the strength of standing together as a family. It is especially important in times like this in this country where everybody is struggling to survive. There is always this support system when you go back to the family structure. For us, it felt like a very important time to tell a very beautiful family story. And of course, for Africa Magic, which is a station that caters for the family, everything they do is all about the family,” he said.