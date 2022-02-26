Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, has announced the launch of a new game show, titled, ‘Come Play Naija’.

Come Play Naija is a 60-minute game show format that involves two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of Naira and other surprise prizes such as a brand-new car.

The show will premiere on Thursday, 3 March 2022 from on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family channels, and will be available to customers on DStv and GOtv.

It is divided into five segments with different games – Trivia games, Obstacle Course 1, Obstacle Course 2, Obstacle Course 3, and Spin the Wheel. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from 400,000 Naira to 2,000,000 Naira.

Hosted by media personality, Hero Daniels, the show will air every Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays by evening on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

Executive head, content and West Africa channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, described the new show as an entertainment package that will further affirm Africa Magic’s position as a leading local entertainment provider, ranging from reality shows to movies, drama series, and now family game shows.

“We are very excited about our latest show which happens to be a first-of-its-kind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres in March”, said Tejumola.

It was disclosed at media parley that viewers will enjoy a Home Play edition which is exclusive to active DStv and GOtv subscribers, and takes place in the Saturday live show to win cash prizes weekly.

Africa Magic Come Play Naija game show premieres Thursday, 3 March 2022 from 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). DStv viewers will be able to watch on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost.

