The National Assembly has expressed concern over the lack of awareness for the forthcoming Africa Mini-Football Nations Cup which Nigeria is hosting between July 8 and 17, 2021 in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital and urged the organisers to buckle up with the desired publicity of the tournament.

The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on youth and sports development, Senator Kola Balogun and chairman House Committee on youth and sports development, Hon Olumide Osoba, gave the charge at the separate meetings with members of Nigeria Mini-Football Association who were in the National Assembly on a courtesy visit.

The lawmakers told the visiting members of the NMA to heighten the tempo of the publicity, saying the whole country is silent. “Nobody is aware that a tournament of the magnitude of the Africa Mini-Football Nations Cup is holding on our soil,” Senator Balogun said.

A member of the Committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife, however promised to assist the NMA in the publicity aspects of the tournament through her radio station should the NMA so request.

“Write me a formal letter, and I will support you in the publicity through my radio station,” she pledged. Chairman NMA, Hon Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo, who led members of the association on the visit, told the lawmakers that the purpose of the visit was to seek for their support and intervention as an institution that superintends all sports in the country.

Meanwhile, the president of Africa Mini-Football Confederation, Achraf Ben Salha, has arrived in Nigeria with his team on inspection of the facilities in Ibadan for the tournament.