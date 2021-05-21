The president of Africa Mini-Football Confederation, Achraf Ben Salha, has expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the Ilaji Sports Resort in Ibadan, venue of the forthcoming 2nd Africa Mini-Football Confederation Nations Cup.

He gave the thumbs up after inspecting the facilities that would host the second edition of the Africa Mini-Football Confederation Nations Cup scheduled for July 8 to 17, 2021.

Ben Salha, who is also the vice president of the World Mini-Football Federation, was accompanied on the inspection tour of the facilities by a member of AMC, Tarik Zakaria.

“I have seen fantastic facilities at Ilaji. The facilities in the hostel and hotel for the players and officials were of world class. The only places that I have seen such facilities are in the United States of America, Dubai and Germany among some of the countries that I have visited where mini-football is played.

“The uniqueness of the facilities at Ilaji Sports Resort is that all the facilities are in the same enclosure on a verse land, and that would reduce stress on the players, as they would come out of their rooms and walk straight to the pitch without waiting for an official vehicle,” Ben Salha said.

The Tunisian was elated when he said that while on the inspection of the facilities, “I received calls from more countries indicating interest to participate in the tournament in Nigeria. And from the present situation, we will have about 26 countries in attendance as against 20 entries that I have earlier received before coming to Nigeria.

“This is a great improvement compared to the eleven countries that featured in the maiden edition in 2018 in Libya, and three foreign television stations (which he did not disclose) have approached me for live telecast of the matches of the tournament in Nigeria.

“I am here in Nigeria as the eyes of the World Mini-Football Federation and all presidents of the African Mini-Football Confederations,” he added.

Chairman of the Nigeria Mini-Football Association, Hon Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo, said all hands are on the deck to ensure successful hosting of the tournament.