Ahead of the forthcoming 2nd Africa Mini-football Cup of Nations slated for Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, a total of 60 players are expected to assemble at the Ilaji Sports Resorts in Ibadan today, May 31, for screening exercise.

The screening exercise which will last till Sunday, June 6, 2021, will produce 20 players that would be groomed to represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ilaji camp with their training kits.

According to the NMA organising secretary, David Adewoye, the association is determined to assemble the best legs that will make the country proud.

“The successful players would be groomed to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations, which we are hosting from July 8 to 17 at the Ilaji Sports Resorts. The facilities for the hosting have been given a pass mark after the inspection tour by the visiting Africa Mini-football Confederation officials,” David Adewoye said.

“The Association is proud that the delegation from the Africa Mini-football Confederation found every facility made available for the competition suitable for the hosting of the second edition of African Minifootball Cup of Nations.

“In view of this, our focus now is to assemble the best legs across the country to be groomed to make our country proud at the tournament.”

He however stated that the selected 20 players would be the country’s standing team for future engagements.

“After the Nation’s Cup, we would be engaged in friendly matches; especially with the North African countries where league matches are already existing. Soon after the tournament, the discussion about starting the league in the country would be on the table.

“We will aspire to be a force to be reckoned with in the continent. Since without any knowledge about the game, we went to Libya for the maiden edition in 2018 and finished in the fifth position from nine countries that participated, that speaks a volume of our team.