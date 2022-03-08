The minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has called on African leaders to develop a new funding framework that will facilitate development of the continents huge hydrocarbon reserves.

The minister said, Africa currently has over 120 billion barrels of proven crude oil and about 600 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and that governments of African Petroleum Producers Organisation(APPO) member countries are heavily dependent on oil and gas revenues to meet their socio-economic obligations.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the African Local Content Investment Forum(ALCIF), in Lagos yesterday, Themed: “Evolving A Pan-African strategy towards sustainable funding of Africa oil and gas projects’, and hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB), Sylva, said, for Africa to attain energy security and in-continent value addition, it must address dearth of funds to finance its oil and gas sector projects as well as limitations in technology mastery to manage the oil and gas industry.

They should also address high-end skills gap, inadequate energy infrastructure to sustain oil and gas industry operations, undeveloped internal market for

hydrocarbon derivatives and overdependence on sale of crude oil for foreign exchange and budget financing.

He stressed that Africa’s energy transition should be anchored on maximising fossil fuels (gas) utilisation and investment in renewable energy projects.

Unfortunately, he noted that, countries that have promoted regional development projects have been constrained by funding.

The minister listed some of the projects to include the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) the first transnational gas pipeline in the West African sub-region with the potential of creating 80,000 jobs and reducing greenhouse emissions by approximately 100 million tons.

The other project suffering similar challenge is the Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP) which he said that if well-funded will serve as corridor for the movement of natural gas through Algeria to the EU member countries.

The minister further emphasized that local content program for Africa can only be impactful in our various economies if there is pipeline of projects that will sustain the utilization of capacities and capabilities developed or being developed in the industry.

He also, noted that the Africa continental Free Trade Area agreement and its growth aspirations can only be actualized ‘if we have a very vibrant oil and gas sector, in view of the oil industry’s capacity to harness resources from other sectors.’

Speaking also, the secretary general of the African Petroleum Producers Organization(APPo), Omar Farouk Ibrahim, informed African leaders that energy transition is real and that advanced countries are determined to move away from energy that they do not control.

“It is a matter of national security, and national interest. And for this they are prepared to pay any price.

They are closing their institutions that had for about a century become global centers of oil and gas technology research. They are ordering their financial institutions that had for decades funded the industry not to fund oil and gas projects anymore. They are investing heavily in alternative energies,” Ibrahim warned.

Nevertheless, he said, Africa can still rectify its mistakes as the the initiative Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board(NCDMB) is changing the predicament we have found ourselves in.

I would like to point out that a major study commissioned by APPO on the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry in Africa in the Light of the Energy Transition has concluded that the oil and gas industry in Africa shall need a new development model in order to survive the energy transition.

“If it fails to re-strategize and come up with a new model, it risks losing the 125 billion proven crude oil reserves and the hundreds of trillions of proven gas reserves as stranded assets.” he warned.

The new model, Ibrahim noted, sees in greater cooperation and collaboration among African oil and gas producing countries, the only way to survive the challenges posed to Africa by the energy transition agenda.

He added that while still encouraging the development of national local content, as currently practiced, the model shall also seek to emphasise a continent-wide approach to addressing the funding challenge, the capacity development challenge, the lack of cross-border and regional energy infrastructure challenge, the technology deficit challenge and the underdeveloped energy market challenge, using the African Continental Free Trade Agreement as an enabling vehicle.

In his opening address, the executive secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, noted that, the quest for energy transition, as it is being advocated in some European countries and other parts of the world, is now taking centre stage and as this trend progresses, the hydrocarbon resources in Africa are becoming endangered resources.

Wabote, stated that. whereas the addition of a new form of energy into the mix of options available for utilisation by mankind has always followed a normal course of acceptance and adoption, this is the first time a group of nations in the name of mankind is setting deadline for adoption of one form of energy to the detriment of another.