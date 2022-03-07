Africans have been urged to retrace their history and adopt its own ideology and good values that will make them better citizens in the society.

The call was made by thought leaders, statesmen, and intellectuals during the 30th Annual Lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation titled: “Values for Africa’s Development” yesterday.

Some of the leaders who attended the Webinar include former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Royal Highness, Sa’ad Abubakar, former President of Ghana, Mr John Mahama, Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, the guest lecturer, Rt. Rv. Prof Dapo Asaju.

They argued that African countries are still far from creating an egalitarian society where all citizens have equal opportunity and access to benefits.

The Sultan of Sokoto argued that why Africa has not developed was because of its relationships with the west and its imperialism which is at variance with its culture and values.

Abubakar said many of the Western values were are at variance with African culture and traditions.

“The rise of Asian Tigers was unique because they did not lose their values, and today it has become a development model.

“We must remember that European values do not have a place in Africa. We need to develop our own model for sustainability and development.

“This discussion is taking place on the need for Africa to develop. Nigeria must take the lead,” he said.

He stressed that development must start with a mindset shaped by the right values which are indigenous and dynamic.

The Sultan of Sokoto said development must be sustainable, adding that for it to be achieved it must be anchored by indigenous values.

“Although there are universal values, but the required local anchors,” he said.

On his part, the guest lecturer, Prof Asaju said Africa is yet to develop its own authentic ideology that is unique to Africa and globally acceptable.

“Africa is yet to find its own identity. We are yet to originate our own system of government to pave the way of progress,” he said.

The special guest of Honour, Gowon noted that it would have been 113 years old today if Obafemi Awolowo was alive.

“We have also been celebrating him for 30 years. The successes recorded so far can also be attributed to the die-hard spirit of Awolowo who died in critical circumstances,” he said.He noted that the Foundation has continued to make an impact on transactional leadership aimed to encourage excellence.

“Awolowo as a leader displays a heart that was courageous, and captivating,” he said.

He said although a popular adage said that the evil that men do live after them but the reverse is the case for Awolowo.

“Awolowo is as an elder statesman not just in Nigeria but as leader of mankind,” he said.

He continued, “He debut the first TV in Nigeria. He made free education and welfare the pillars of his leadership as the Premier of the West. This has been maintained by his family, and the federal government also adopted it then.

“He was a strong believer in Nigeria. His economic experience contributed to the end of 30 months of the Civil war without borrowing from any source.

“I will continue to appreciate his efforts to serve the nation under me.”

He also hailed the wife of the late Premier Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo as well as the organisers for their efforts in organising the lecture.

Gowon also noted that Awolowo is an embodiment of hope because he saw a brighter future for the people.

“Contemporary Africa needs more of him,” he added.

Fayemi who represented the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) said Awolowo’s work and values live on, amidst his love and empathy for humanity.

“He taught us this not just through his writing but his actions,” he said.

Fayemi said Awolowo made it possible for the earliest generation of educated children not just in the West but the whole nation.

The Obi of Onitsha Achebe said African remains as a continent is yet to fulfill its dreams, amidst abject poverty, ignorance, insecurity, lack of potable water.

He also decried that the continent is still affected by neo colonizing.

“There is widespread insecurity in the country, the exodus of youth abroad, youth frustration witnessed during the End SARS protest.

“The future of Africa is decreasing because it is not properly harnessed for development. Failure to do that will become a threat to the stability of the continent,” he said.

The Obi said the theme of the lecture resonant amidst his effort to make his kingdom be 21-century compliance.

To achieve this, he said the community has embarked on a journey of peacebuilding.

Tambuwal on his part said the foundation should continue to do the good work, adding that he is one of Awo’s students.