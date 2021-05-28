The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Africa needs at least 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the next six weeks to get second doses to all who received a first dose within the 8-12 week interval between doses recommended.

The organisation also said that in addition to this urgent need, another 200 million doses of any of its Emergency Use Listed COVID-19 vaccine are needed so that the continent can vaccinate 10 per cent of its population by September 2021.

This followed a call made by WHO director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the World Health Assembly, WHO’s governing body earlier this week for all member states to support a massive vaccination push.

The organisation however, said that COVID-19 antibodies have been found in the body up to six months after one dose. “The full course provided with a 12-week interval gives 81 per cent protection for an extended period,” it explained.

To date, 28 million COVID-19 doses, of different vaccines, have been administered in Africa, which represents less than two doses administered per 100 people in Africa. Globally, 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.