COVID-19 vaccination in much of Africa has lost momentum in recent months. Though vaccine shipments to the continent have increased in 2022 — more than doubling from November 2021 to January 2022 — the number of vaccine doses administered fell by 35 percent between February and March 2022. Rollouts have been slow, for a variety of reasons including logistical challenges related to vaccine storage and distribution, vaccine hesitancy, and a perception that COVID-19 is not a serious threat.

Lower vaccination rates mean lower protection against the virus, particularly if newer and potentially more transmissive or deadly variants emerge. To regain momentum, African governments will need to take a multifaceted approach and manage relations with external stakeholders to obtain the necessary support.

From a glance at a map showing global COVID-19 vaccination rates, it is apparent that countries in Sub-Saharan Africa lag well behind most of the world. While many countries in Asia, Europe, and the Americas have vaccinated more than 60 percent of their population, most of Africa falls well short of this threshold.

In some countries, such as Burundi, the rate is below 1 percent. There are also outliers in the region. One is Burundi’s neighbor Rwanda, where more than 60 percent of citizens have received two doses. Another is Botswana, where more than half of the population is fully vaccinated.

The reasons behind Rwanda and Botswana’s COVID-19 vaccination success stories mostly come down to rigorous planning.

In April 2021, pediatrician and former health minister Agnes Binagwaho explained that Rwandan’s high coronavirus vaccination rates benefited from reaching an agreement early on with COVAX, a multilateral initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, Rwanda prepared its logistical capacity to store and deliver vaccines, set up plenty of vaccination sites, and trained healthcare workers.

Botswana was similarly robust in its planning and coordination of vaccine rollouts in that it tapped multiple sectors, set up local liaison offices, and collected data to develop monitoring and evaluation tools. It also launched a communications campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and misinformation in March 2021.