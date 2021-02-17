By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than six countries will battle for the 2020 Boys U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship title after the president of African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), Bouchra Hajij, yesterday announced Nigeria as host.

The U-19 Boys African Volleyball Championship is scheduled to hold from March 1 to 9, 2021 in Nigerian capital city, Abuja. Cameroun, Central Africa, Congo RDC, Egypt, Tunisia and Nigeria have confirmed their participation for the championship.

CAVB boss said the competition which will serve as the continental qualifier to the 2021 FIVB World Championship, will be held in accordance with CAVB regulations.

“Further to the communication between the CAVB President, Bouchra Hajij and Engr Habu Gumel, we have the pleasure to inform you that CAVB has entrusted the organisation of the 2020 Boys U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship to Nigeria Volleyball Federation( NVBF).

“The championship will be used as the continental qualifier to the 2021 FIVB World Championship for Youth Boys U19 and is scheduled to be played from 1st to 9th March, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The championship will be held in accordance with CAVB competition regulations,” Hajij stated in a letter sent to NVBF.

Hajij in the statement advised countries attending the championship to adopt the FIVB Return to Volleyball Guidelines alongside all the other protocols provided by Nigerian health authorities.

He further said, “In view of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact it has had in the organization of events of such magnitude, we will appreciate that you do adopt the “FIVB Return To Volleyball Guidelines” alongside all the other protocols provided by Nigerian health authorities in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the players and officials