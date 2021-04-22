BY BODE GBADEBO

The Democracy Africa Youth Parliament has mourned the tragic death of President Idriss Deby Itno of the Republic of Chad, who died on Monday.

This was contained in a letter signed by its parliament speaker, Rt. Hon. Shamsuddeen Suleiman Kibiya, and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Rt. Hon. Kibiya wrote that, “on behalf of myself, the Chadian Parliamentary representative and all members of Democracy Africa Youth Parliament, I write to condole with your government, the family of President Deby and the good people of Chad over this untimely death.”

He lamented that the late Deby passed on at a time when “the Sub-Saharan Africa needed him most as it fights a stubborn insurgency and armed banditry,” adding that he will always be remembered for his “contributions and leadership in Africa’s war against terror.”

The youth parliament, therefore, charged the Chadian leadership to step up and “ensure that peace and security is restored in the country through an “enhanced internal security architecture and the entrenchment of a fully functional representative democracy.”

In another development, the parliament has also hailed what it called the “timely mediation of the African Union in the political crisis in Ethiopia,” saying that such mediation by the AU was necessary in order to ensure peace and political stability in the east African country.

While addressing journalists in Banjul, Gambia, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on African Union Commission and Integration, Hon. Muctarr Jallow (Representing Gambia), speaking on behalf of the parliament, pleaded with the Ethiopian government to put the interest of the Ethiopian people ahead of any other interest for the sake of peace and national harmony.

He stressed that such timely intervention by the African Union was what is needed to push the continent forward and unite it under a common and powerful body that can help check state excesses and promote peace and stability across African states.

On behalf of the youth parliament speaker, Rt. Hon. Shamsuddeen Suleiman Kibiya, Hon. Muctarr Jallow also intimated the public on the vote of confidence passed by the parliament on the President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo-led African Union.