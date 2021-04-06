BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

African Alliance Insurance Plc has been recertified by Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) on ISO 22301 for its business continuity management(BCM).

This certificate was first awarded to the life insurer in 2020 by PECB, which signified that African Alliance Insurance Plc met all the requirements for BCM.

The recertification further confirms African Alliance’s ability to deliver in every circumstance and its commitment to upholding its promise to be with its stakeholders for life.

Speaking on this development, the managing director/CEO, Joyce Ojemudia, said: “for us at African Alliance, our priority is to continue to fulfil our stated obligations to our stakeholders and show our customers that our promise to be with them for life is to be trusted.”

“I appreciate the continued efforts of the entire BCM team led by our Executive Director, Finance, Olabisi Adekola and ably managed by the BCM Manager, Patrick Eka-Iloma. Without them, these efforts would have come to naught,” she added.

The brand, media and communications manager, Bankole Banjo, in his statement, said: “for over 60 years, we have taken our responsibility of being Nigeria’s foremost life insurer seriously and the recertification of the ISO 22301 accreditation further assures that we will not become complacent. Our commitment is life long.”

ISO 22301:2012 is a globally recognised Business Continuity management standard developed and published by the International Organisation of Standardization (ISO).