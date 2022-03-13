African Alliance Insurance Plc said, it has paid N1.42 billion claims in months to policyholders as part of its commitment to honour claims obligations.

The managing director/CEO of the company, Joyce Ojemudia, while speaking to members of the South-South Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) during their Members’ Evening sponsored by the insurer in Port Harcourt, promised that, the company is resolute in its plans to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

Highlighting the firm’s claims profile in the ongoing business year, she said, in the first two month of the year, i.e January and February 2022, adding that, “we paid N268.14million in Group Life claims; N248.79milliom in Individual Life claims; N165m in Takaful claims; Esusu took N8.77m while Annuity was N726.18m.”

Speaking at the event, Ojemudia said: “we do not take your supports for granted, knowing well your critical role in our industry as well as being our longstanding partner in progress.

“For every business we have gotten from you, we say thank you. But like Oliver Twist, we want more. Wanting more for us is not just about raking in more premiums, it is also about partnering with you to grow your businesses too while bringing succor to our mutual clients as well as driving the industry’s penetration.

We reiterate our unstinting commitment to making you happy; after all, we are all in the business of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

A major attraction at the event was the special lecture titled ‘Solutions Mindset’ was delivered by chairman, Wider Perspectives Limited, Mr Kalada Apiafi, emphasised the place of creativity in coming up with solutions, stating that, problems are always in abundance whereas very few engage in creative processes that inspire solutions.

A raffle draw for all attendees where various prizes were won was the highlight of the evening, he stressed.

In continuation of its Brokers Roadshow, the company has concluded plans to host Abuja Area Committee on the 24th of March.

The Abuja event will include an Insurance Awareness Walk, a collaboration between the NCRIB Abuja Area Committee and African Alliance Insurance Plc.