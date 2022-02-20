African Alliance Insurance Plc is set to support insurance awareness drive of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in its bid to continually strengthen her relationship with insurance brokers in the country.

To this end, it is hosting the awareness meeting scheduled to hold on February 22, 2022 at the NCRIB headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.

Commenting on this development, the managing director/chief executive officer, African Alliance Insurance PLC, Joyce Ojemudia, emphasised the importance of the brokers body in driving the sales and penetration of insurance in the country.

“As stakeholders in our industry, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers has always been a delightful partner for us as a company. Over the years, we have built an excellent relationship with this elite body and we are proud to be hosting the first meeting in 2022, just as we did in 2021,” Ojemudia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going further, Ojemudia, who is also the president of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association(PILA), said: “ours is a mutually rewarding relationship and as a business, our goal is to improve on this with all our stakeholders whilst delivering best-in-class insurance services to all our policyholders.

“This is why we want to use this opportunity of hosting the Members’ Evening to bring the brokers up to speed with our business and identify better and fresher ways to collaborate this business year.”

A special lecture is billed as a major highlight of the meeting while various side attractions including a raffle draw for all attendees where various prizes would be won is also part of the programme.

The company is also scheduled to host both the South-South and Abuja Area Committees in Port Harcourt and Abuja respectively all within the first quarter of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT