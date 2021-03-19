BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has said agriculture has a huge economic potential in Africa to create wealth and produce enough food to feed her people.

Nanono stated this while receiving in audience a delegation from Course 36 of the Kenyan Defence Staff College on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

The delegation on a regional study tour, were in the ministry to seek knowledge on Nigeria’s agricultural policies to help rejig the Kenyan agricultural policy.

The minister who expressed delight at the visit said, “As Africans, we can learn a lot from each other and create a huge market amongst us both in the higher and lower levels. The wealth is in Africa, we must take our destiny in our hands to secure the future.”

Nanono noted that despite the challenges the continent is facing, “we must explore the over 60 per cent arable land domiciled in the continent as an advantage to ensure deliberate government policies that will drive the actualisation of food sufficiency and security in the continent.

The minister informed the delegation of the large scale intervention and focus by the Nigerian government in the sector to include: creation of platforms for the development of the food value chain both at the micro and macro levels and from the levels of production to processing, training of more extension workers to provide extension services for smallholder farmers and livestock development.

Others include; mechanisation, strengthening of the research institutes for quality and improved seeds, provision of rural infrastructure for ease of access to the markets by the farmers.

In his remarks, the leader of the Kenyan Defence College delegation, Col David Samoui, said they were in the ministry to seek information on how Nigeria is running its agricultural policies, stating that the country was amazed on how Nigeria could feed its over 200m population whereas Kenya was struggling with food security with just a population of 40 million people.

He also added that the students from the college were expected to develop best strategies for Kenyans after the study tour.