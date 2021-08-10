The African Development Ambassador Award 2021 has honoured and recognised Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri for her efforts and impact in eradicating poverty in Africa through her NGO, known as Motivating African Youths Initiative (MAY-I). She was honoured alongside several notable Personalities across Africa few days ago at Kigali in Rwanda.

According to STATEPRESS, the well attended Award Ceremony was organised by one of the biggest empowerment hub in Africa, known as Africa Skills Centre South Africa in partnership with Lions Outreach International USA. Speaking with our Correspondent, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri expressed appreciation to Africa Skills Centre South Africa and Lions Outreach International USA for the honour and prestigious recognition.

Some of the distinguished Personalities and industry leaders in Africa who were present at the award ceremony includes, Hon Gerald Kapiseni Phiri MP For Salima Central Constituency in Malawi Parliament, Mr Abioye CEO Lifestyle Asset Hub from Nigeria, Mercy Luhanga Mchechu from Tanzania, Engr. Nimrod Musa from Nigeria, Mark

Darko from Ghana , Julius Aroba from South Africa and a host of other notable leaders from across Africa.

Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri was indeed amazed and overwhelmed at the new feather added to her cap. However, Motivating African Youths Initiative is committed to creating contemporary opportunities for African Youths all over the world to strengthen their capacity to serve, build and sustain a desirable future through bespoke social intervention initiatives across the African continent.