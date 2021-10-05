Film industries in Africa could generate up to $20bn in revenue and create an extra 20 million jobs for youths in the creative sector on the continent.

UNESCO’s director-general, Audrey Azoulay, in a report released on Tuesday, assessed the capacity and shortcomings of each country’s film and audio industries.

“We need to strengthen international cooperation to enable film-makers of all countries to express themselves and develop viable and competitive cultural and creative industries,” she said.

The report, which was commissioned after a meeting of Africa’s culture ministers in 2019, considered ways that largely low-income countries could boost growth in creative industries.

The findings and recommendations will be discussed at a meeting of key stakeholders in film and culture across Africa at the Pan-African Festival of Cinema and Television in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, later this October.

According to the report, while countries across Africa were adopting a range of models for growing their film industries, from providing digital services to hosting festivals, most were struggling to attain sustainable growth.