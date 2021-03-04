BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The African Bar Association (ABA) has accused Cape Verde of violating ECOWAS Protocols, the Charter of the African Union by illegally arresting a Venezuelan Diplomat, Mr. Alex Saab who is allegedly being detained in Cape Verde since 2020.

The President of the pan African lawyer’s association, Hannibal Uwaifo, who made the allegation in Lagos while addressing a press conference, said serious infractions may turn the Sub-region and the continent into a laughing stock with dire consequences for its diplomats and their diplomatic immunity.

Uwaifo also maintained that unless the Cape Verdean authorities are immediately called to order and pursue the path of the rule of Law and respect for the Vienna Convention, the ECOWAS region and the AU will soon be thrown into a crisis of monumental proportions.

He said ABA received and investigated a petition from Mrs. Camilla

Fabri the wife of a Venezuelan Diplomat, Mr. Alex Saab who is being

unlawfully detained In Cape Verde under very controversial

circumstances and in violation of International Law and ECOWAS

Protocols.

Ambassador Saab in his capacity as Special Envoy of Venezuela was

traveling from Caracas to Tehran on 12 June 2020. His plane made a

technical refuelling stop on the Cape Verdean island Of Sal during

which he was detained.

The ABA President said that his detention was unlawful as no Red

Notice had been issued at the time of the detention, adding that

Ambassador Saab enjoys immunity and inviolability clue to his status

as a Special Envoy of Venezuela.

Uwaifo stated that this evidence has been deliberately ignored by Cape

Verde as it has bends over backwards to accommodate the external

interests.

Meanwhile Cape Verde claims before the ECOWAS Court that it is not

bound by the ECOWAS Court decision because it did not sign the 2005

protocol which extended the Court‘s authority to hear human rights

cases.