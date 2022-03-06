A frontline politician in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has called on African leaders to prepare for the future in order to keep the continent on the path of development.

Princewill made the call on Saturday in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “If other children are preparing, we should be preparing too. It’s the duty of all of us to be forward thinking, but it’s the duty of leaders to make sure it happens.

“The museum of the future is asking you to begin with the end in mind and this is what Africans need to be doing. A future without oil can only be addressed by a people who prepare for it.

“I came here with media from all over Africa to show them what we are missing and give them a chance to see first-hand, what is possible. My hope is that they will tell others what we need to be doing differently in our own environments so we can get different results.

“A close look at Dubai and you can see that they are in the business of thinking. As you may have heard, there is a famous saying that goes like this, ‘You are not what you think, but what you think, you are.’

“Dubai is thinking and they are driving us all to think differently so that we can prepare for the implementation of our thoughts. Every future project begins with an idea, a concept and as we say in engineering, a design.”

