Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan including the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and 30 others have named as Peace Ambassador Award winners for 2021.

The African Peace Brand at an elaborate event in Abuja slated for November 11, 2021 will hold this year’s edition of the Awards ceremony.

Out of the 33 eminent personalities, 21 are Nigerians nominated for different categories of award.

Apart from Obasanjo, Jonathan and Adesina, others listed in the Special Award category include the President of Ghana, HE Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo, Hon. Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd), Her Excellency, the First Lady of Namibia Madame Monica Geingos, the Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Taylor, Hon Justice Stella Anukam, Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights, Prof. Abubakar Musa Kundri and Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau (rtd).

The theme of the event, which is slated for Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, is “Achieving Peace and Accelerated Recovery of Africa’s Economy Post COVID-19”.

The African Peace Awards 2021 is put together by African Peace Brand, comprising African Peace Magazine, African Peace Television and African Peace Radio, in conjunction with its strategic partners; Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa, Rethink Africa Foundation and African Right Watch.

This year’s event is in celebration of the unique AfCTA milestones, while driving attention to the task ahead and how AfCTA can be the key to unity and peace in the continent of Africa.

Earleir, the African Peace Brand on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 organised a pre-Award talk in which prominent guest speakers dwelt on the event’s theme, “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable Peace in Africa”.

Guest speakers are; Hon Justice Stella Anukam, Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples Right, the First Lady of Namibia, Madame Monica Gringos and the Vice President, The Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Taylor.

The virtual conference coincided with the Year 2021 International Peace Day.

Hon. Justice Anukam, who spoke on the topic, “Economic Development and Peace Post-COVID: Human Rights Violations as a Hindrance to Economic Recovery and Delayed Peace in Africa.” said the issue of peace was persisting and ever dominant issue affecting mankind today.

She said the violation of human rights plays a major role in hindering economic recovery and has caused delayed peace in Africa as a continent.

Hon. Justice Anukam said the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights was established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa with the mandate to complement and reinforce the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

It is the judicial arm of the African Union and one of the three regional human rights courts together with the European Court of Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

She said, “there are various types of rights that can be violated and they include civil, political, economic, cultural and social rights. Civil and political rights are regarded as the first generation rights.

“They include the right to life, safety, equality before the law, fair trial and the right to vote. On the other hand, economic, social and cultural rights include the right to work, the right to education and the right to physical and mental health.

“Having noted all of these, the logical deduction is that there can be no peace or economic growth in any society where these rights are constantly violated. The states bear the primary responsibility of protecting and encouraging human rights.”

In his presentation, Daphne Gabriel, African Peace Magazine UK, co- chair at the webinar, said the African Peace Magazine is a very good product and a clear brand appeal which should always be a few steps ahead of its purpose.

He said: “all forms of abuse must be documented and it’s necessary evidence of its occurrences.”

Speaking about the award, the editor-in-chief of African Magazine, Noah Ajare Esq, said the event was designed to host business, political and diplomatic leaders. It is set to have in attendance, policy makers and think-tanks on Africa and Africa-related issues.

African Peace Award has consistently honour and reward great African Peace makers including political leaders, young peace living persons and captain of industries across the continent.

Highlights of the forthcoming African Peace Magazine Awards 2021, he said, include high-level panels and keynote presentations; interactive sessions, African CEOs Roundtable and unrivaled networking opportunities.

“The African Peace Magazine Award 2021 seeks to honour persons, institutions, organisations, governments and others whose notions, and efforts have in one way or other improved or contributed to peace keeping and conflict management in Africa as well as improving the lives of Africans.

“African Peace Brand has noted peace promotion and conflict management in any society alleviates uncertainty and risks which in turn promotes economic growth in any given community. It contributes to the economic growth of the community by increasing the productivity in capital and labour as well as good governance.

“The African Peace Brand introduces its awards in the hopes of promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa with the hope of effecting change in Africa first and then globally,” Ajare stated.