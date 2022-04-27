The federal government has said African peer review mechanism is set to attain the Pan African Vision of a prosperous and integrated peaceful Africa that seeks to reckon itself within global politics.

The minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, made the remarks at a 5-day workshop on ‘Harmonization, Finalization, Monitoring, and Evaluation Framework for the National Programme of Action of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’ organised by AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria in collaboration with APRM Continental secretariat in Abuja.

Ahmed said that the regional peer review mechanism has recorded great milestones in providing a platform for the AU member states that have acceded to the Protocol to share information, knowledge, and experience as they review each other’s performance within the framework established by the institution.

According to the finance minister, as a self-monitoring mechanism in all aspects of governance, the initiative places the people at the centre of the development discourse for the benefit of Africans in the Continent which is in line with the AU Agenda 2063.

“APRM promotes best practices that will lead to sustainable economic growth, infrastructure development, political stability as well as an accelerated Sub-regional and Continental economic integration of the Continent,” she said.

She further said that the Nigerian government has consistently supported the strengthening of democracy and good governance throughout the African continent, including under the umbrella of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

“The government is fully committed to promoting the good governance practice enshrined in the ideals and vision of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) which gave birth to the APRM.

“Nigeria as a whole is proud of the progress being made in the APRM as a self-monitoring tool to address governance deficit in Africa and Nigeria, as we conform to our shared values in the areas of democracy and political governance, economic governance, corporate governance, and socio-economic development.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Nigeria was peer-reviewed for the second time on the 4th of February, 2022. The Country is now set to implement the outcome of the 3Review, which is the National Programme of Action,” she said.

Earlier, CEO of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Princess Gloria Akobundu said the workshop was an important one for the harmonisation and finalisation of Nigeria’s second national programme of action and training on the monitoring and evaluation for effective implementation.

“I recognize and commend the efforts and hard work of the critical stakeholders that have brought us to where we are today, particularly the Secretary to the government of the federation, Barrister Boss Mustapha.

“Recall that in 2019, President Muhammad Buhari graciously approved the conduct of the Second Review of Nigeria. All the necessary guidelines were duly followed,” she said.