African Rising, an inspirational Afro-centric movement has motivated a number of young African activists with awards for 2021 in recognition of their ceaseless efforts in promoting democracy, peace and justice in the continent.

The awards were in three categories namely; Activist of the Year, Movement of the Year, and Artistic Activist of the Year presented to the winners in Abuja on Monday.

Nigerian Sociologist and anti-corruption activist, Wilson Atumeyi won the Activist of The Year Award, the Movement of The Year was won by Youth For Parliament of Zambia, while Angola -born poet, writer and social activist, Joice Zou, emerged the winner of Artistic Activist of The Year award. Each winner went home with a cash prize of $1,000.

The contributions of the runners up were also recognised as they were also given awards in the listed categories for their efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-Chair of the Movement, Prof. Wangui wa Goro told a press conference that the awards were aimed at encouraging young African activists pushing for the desired change on the African continent and to push others to join the cause.

Goro said the movement does not antagonize government but has set its vision is in line with the African Union Vision 2063 that spells out politically what Africans want in line with constitutions of countries.

She said the goal of the movement is also geared towards ensuring that Africans can speak their minds against any form of injustice, inhumanity and brutality without getting

“The AU has vision 2063, which spells out the Africa politically that we want so we are just pushing that agenda alongside the constitutions of our countries. This is a political framework of Africa itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not anybody’s enemy, we are hoping on our governments and supporting them.

“We are excited at this event where in the past year young African activists raised their voices and brought positive changes to their communities despite the mounting challenges of global health and political crises.

“However, we are inspired by their selfless activism and African Rising for justice, peace and dignity comes together each year to acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments through Africans rising activism awards,” Goro said.

Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju, who is also a Co-Chair of the Movement, said the movement made solidarity interventions to Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cameroon, amongst other countries to ensure restoration of democratic rule.

Ms Coumba Toure, a Coordinating Collective of the movement noted that African Rising is anchored on mobilizing people and organisations to fight against injustice especially for the voiceless and the helpless.

“What we are doing with these awards is to show that they are there. We have criteria and our members vote to decide who is the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the truth is, every activist, every movement, every artist that has been in this contest is who we want to be seen.

“So, whether or not they are chosen, our work is to show who they are, our work is to amplify their voices and what we want is that what they fight for, and those who can see them or hear them through us support them.

“We in Africa need to move past the time where speaking your opinion becomes a threat to your life so that is a big challenge,” Toure said.

Also speaking, Muhammed Lamin, another Coordinating Collective of the movement said Africans Rising is a movement of movements which supports and shows solidarity with movements across the continents to achieve their cause.

Lamin lamented the high rate of brutality against activists and journalists on the continent, noting that it will not make them relent in their effort.

He however noted that through African Rising’s Freedom Campaign over 80,000 journalists and activists have been released from prisons across Africa during the pandemic.

“We have lost a lot of our compatriots through bullets, through detentions, through torture and all forms of human brutality put on them by our governments.

“In the name of raising their voices against injustice, corruption and the brutal nature of governance on the continents.

“A lot of our activists are in jail in Nigeria who raised their voices against police brutality during the courageous #EndSARS protest.

“The brutality will only give us hope that no one can come from another continent to give us that change that we desire, it has to be us,” Lamin said.