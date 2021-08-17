The Director, Federal Capital Territory Education Resources Centre, Hajiya Neemat Abdulraheem, has called on principals of secondary schools in Africa to be committed to the task of providing quality education to their students.

Hajiya Neemat Abdulraheem made the call in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the conference of African Confederation Of Principals.

The FCT Director of ERC said for Africa to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adequate attention must be given to the growth of the education sector.

According to her, principals of secondary schools also have a critical roles to play in ensuring that students acquire necessary education needed for their self-reliance in the future.

Mrs Abdulraheem said this could be achieved through effective and productive curriculum that could stand the current global challenges in the education sector.

She, therefore, advised school principals to always update their knowledge through regular training and retraining to ensure quality performance in their various schools and countries.

She equally emphasised the need for more funding of the education sector to ensure a productive, vibrant and patriotic future generation for the continent.

The FCT Director of ERC noted that no nation could develop without given attention to educational development of her citizens.

Hajiya Abdulraheem further explained that FCT Education Resource Centre had put in place necessary measures to enhance educational development in the Territory.

She, therefore, called for continuous support of stakeholders towards the development of education in the FCT even as she advised students to be committed to their studies for a better tomorrow.