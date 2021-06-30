The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant, Huawei that will see African countries and organisations build capacity for digital transformation.

Under the agreement, Huawei will provide training on skills development, including reskilling and upskilling for ATU members. The MoU will also see the two organisations collaborate to support local innovation, share information on latest trends, challenges and solutions in Africa and globally, and expand the digital economy as well as rural connectivity, in the continent, through furthering research.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held in Nairobi, Kenya at the ATU headquarters, secretary-general of ATU, Mr. John Omo, said: “Huawei has transformed connectivity and made a major contribution to the continent through its investments in digital infrastructure, ICT skills, environmentally-friendly connectivity solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for rural areas.

“The organisation is a trusted development partner of Africa.

ment we are signing today aims at strengthening this partnership. Africa has a tremendous opportunity to fully grasp the potential from new technologies.”

The vice president at Huawei Southern Africa region Samuel Chen thanked the ATU for leadership and promotion of ICTs in Africa: “The ATU is playing a critical role in the region supporting member countries with their policies and strategies, sharing best practices, building capacity and driving innovation and we are delighted to be able to support them”.

He noted that “We have connected hundreds of millions of Africans to secure, high-speed broadband and cloud solutions in the last two decades and earned the trust and support of our customers and regulators; we look forward to doing even more”.

According to the MoU, the partners will also start offering cutting-edge trainings to ATU members, access to global experts to discuss the latest technologies and trends, and collaboration on research to help progress the continent’s digitisation.